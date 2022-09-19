One arrested for using 102-year-old woman's info to open credit card

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested for allegedly using a 102-year-old woman’s personal information to obtain a credit card.
Authorities allege Hailey Ann Cloutier, 20, used her own name but submitted the centenarian’s banking information to apply for a Kwik Star credit card.
After receiving the card, Cloutier allegedly used the card to make more than $3,200 in purchases at Waterloo stores in April and May.
The victim doesn’t know Cloutier, according to court records. The company discovered the deception and cancelled the card.
Police found store surveillance videos showing Cloutier using the card at a business and on Friday she was arrested for second-degree theft.
Morning drive through downtown Waterloo, Iowa, in the fog. Sept. 19, 2022. 2X speed
Jeff Reinitz
Evansdale Parade 1
Adrianna Shindoll of Evansdale, 10, picks up candy thrown from a float during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Amvets Post 31 veterans throw candy from their float during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska rides in the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Children wave at passing floats during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Candy is thrown to parade watchers during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Black Hawk County Supervisor candidate Tavis Hall walks in the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Showing their true colors
Young athletes march down Evans Road Saturday in the Evansdale Community Days parade. The festival continues Sunday with the Fireman's Breakfast starting at 8 a.m. and a 9:30 a.m. color run.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Parade floats flow down Evans Road during the Evansdale Community Days parade on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
