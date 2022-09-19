One arrested for using 102-year-old woman's info to open credit card

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested for allegedly using a 102-year-old woman’s personal information to obtain a credit card.

Authorities allege Hailey Ann Cloutier, 20, used her own name but submitted the centenarian’s banking information to apply for a Kwik Star credit card.

After receiving the card, Cloutier allegedly used the card to make more than $3,200 in purchases at Waterloo stores in April and May.

The victim doesn’t know Cloutier, according to court records. The company discovered the deception and cancelled the card.

Police found store surveillance videos showing Cloutier using the card at a business and on Friday she was arrested for second-degree theft.

Photos: Evansdale Community Days Parade