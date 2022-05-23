 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One arrested for stolen gun during traffic stop in Waterloo

  Updated
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found him with a stolen gun following a disturbance at a home on Sunday.

Police arrested Romeo Marelle Kuykendall, 18, for carrying weapons, prohibited acts, possession of THC with intent to deliver while armed and fourth-degree theft. Bond was set at $7,500.

According to court records, police were called to Kuykendall’s relatives’ home at 3541 Hammond Ave. around 11:40 a.m. Sunday for a report he had fired a shot inside the residence and left.

Officers determined no shots had been fired, and they stopped his vehicle a short time later on West 11th Street. Inside they found a 9 mm Glock 48 pistol and a stolen 9 mm Hi Point handgun. They also located a crushed Xanax pill and THC vape cartridges.

Kuykendall was also arrested Sunday on charges of carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm from a Dec. 31 incident on Harvey Drive. Witnesses said he was walking down the street shooting a gun into the air around 12:20 a.m., and police found 11 spent 9 mm shell casings at the scene. No injuries or damages were reported.

