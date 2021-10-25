One arrested for stealing money from paralyzed woman

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a paralyzed woman in September.
According to police Pauline Jo Bearbower, 41, and another person entered the victim’s University Avenue apartment around 9 p.m. Sept. 30 while she was in bed. They allegedly moved her wheelchair away from her and then took $90 in cash and a prepaid debit card while the woman screamed for help.
Bearbower, of 614 Hanna Blvd., was arrested Sunday for one count of second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.
