One arrested for shooting Parkersburg home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARKERSBURG – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at Parkersburg home where his wife was on Tuesday.

Children were inside the Third Avenue home that was hit by seven 9mm bullets, but no physical injuries were reported, according to court records.

The alleged gunman, 53-year-old Timothy Eugene Ovel, of 309 Rachel St., was arrested for reckless use of a firearm, carrying weapons in proximity to a school, domestic assault with a weapon, child endangerment, going armed and intimidation with a weapon.

Authorities allege Ovel and others were involved in a family disagreement, and he drove to the home around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday. The dispute continued, and his ex-wife closed the door on him, according to court records.

Ovel attempted to force his way in the house, and when he wasn’t successful, he loaded a handgun and fired into the door while his ex-wife and their daughters were inside, records state.

When authorities arrived, Ovel unloaded the weapon and set it down, records state.

Butler County sheriff’s deputies found additional ammo, emergency first-aid equipment and body armor plates in a bag outside the home, records state.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.