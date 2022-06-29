One arrested for gun, drugs following Tuesday chase

WATERLOO — Police arrested a Waterloo man following a brief chase Tuesday evening.

Officers attempted to pull over a Chrysler 300 in the area of Franklin and East 11th streets around 6:15 p.m. because the driver had a suspended license, according to court records.

The vehicle initially pulled into a convenience store parking lot on Franklin Street but then took off on 11th Street and cross the river before crashing into a light pole on West Sixth and Jefferson streets.

The driver ran off on foot but slammed into the side of another squad car that was in the area, according to police. He was detained and police seized a handgun that had been in his waistband, records state.

Police also found a bag of Xanex pills on the driver and a bag of marijuana in the vehicle.

Christopher Marqua Lake, 19, was arrested for eluding, carrying weapons, interference while armed and possession of marijuana and a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000.

Court records show Lake is currently awaiting trial in a September 2021 search of an apartment at 611 Johnson St. Officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team found a .357-caliber Rossi revolver, marijuana and cash during that search.

Photos: Drugs of Abuse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.