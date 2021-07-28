One arrested for gun, drugs as police arrived to search Waterloo home

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested after he left a Waterloo house that police were planning to search.
Authorities allege Jaheim Jaquez Nickelson, 19, was spotted running from the Logan Avenue home carrying a black bag around 7:20 p.m. July 22 as officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrived to execute a search warrant.
Nickelson was detained a short distance away, and officers found a discarded bag containing a loaded .40-caliber Glock Model 27 pistol with an extended magazine, marijuana and Nickelson’s debit card along his path.
Police arrested Nickelson for felon in possession of a firearm, interference while armed, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $25,000.
Authorities allege Nickelson is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior felony burglary conviction.
Ironically, the burglary case stems from a 2018 incident where Nickelson and others attempted to break into a drug dealer’s Wellington Street home just as police were preparing to search the house. Officers thwarted the burglary, arresting the intruders and later charging the dealer.
Court records show that Nickelson also was convicted of interference in connection with a March 2020 incident in which he was a passenger in a car that fled from police. A handgun was tossed from the fleeing vehicle during the pursuit.