One arrested for gun, drugs as police arrived to search Waterloo home

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested after he left a Waterloo house that police were planning to search.

Authorities allege Jaheim Jaquez Nickelson, 19, was spotted running from the Logan Avenue home carrying a black bag around 7:20 p.m. July 22 as officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team arrived to execute a search warrant.

Nickelson was detained a short distance away, and officers found a discarded bag containing a loaded .40-caliber Glock Model 27 pistol with an extended magazine, marijuana and Nickelson’s debit card along his path.

Police arrested Nickelson for felon in possession of a firearm, interference while armed, carrying weapons and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities allege Nickelson is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior felony burglary conviction.