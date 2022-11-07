One arrested for gun, drug charge following search

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found two guns and marijuana while searching his home.

Waterloo police arrested Isaivion Demariah Labeaux, 21, on Nov. 1 on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, violation of the drug tax stamp act and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $90,000.

According to court records, officers executed a search warrant at 1620 Oakwood Drive on Nov. 1 and found a .45-caliber Glock 21 handgun, and 9 mm Mossberg MC1 handgun and more than 42 grams of marijuana along with scales and vacuum seal equipment.