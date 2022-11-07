 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

One arrested for gun, drug charge following search

  • 0
Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found two guns and marijuana while searching his home.

Waterloo police arrested Isaivion Demariah Labeaux, 21, on Nov. 1 on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, violation of the drug tax stamp act and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $90,000.

According to court records, officers executed a search warrant at 1620 Oakwood Drive on Nov. 1 and found a .45-caliber Glock 21 handgun, and 9 mm Mossberg MC1 handgun and more than 42 grams of marijuana along with scales and vacuum seal equipment.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Jackson, Mississippi residents still deprived of drinking water due to poor infrastructure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News