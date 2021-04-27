One arrested for drugs, guns following Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested on weapons and drug charges following gunfire Monday afternoon.

Neighbors in the 700 block of Hope Avenue called police around 12:20 p.m. Monday after hearing shots. No injuries were reported, but a house at 740 Hope had been struck by numerous rounds. No one was home at the time.

Officers found several spent 9 mm shell casings at the scene.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team developed a suspect in the shooting, and officers stopped a Chrysler 200 around 4 p.m. in the area of Ricker and Manson streets. Police found a 9 mm Ruger EC9 handgun and marijuana in the vehicle, according to court records.

An occupant in the vehicle, 21-year-old Ivan Luckett Clay Jr., admitted to the shooting, saying it was in retaliation for an earlier incident, court records state.

Investigators searched Clay’s home at 429 Anthony St. and found about a pound of marijuana, a digital scale and a large amount of cash, records state.

Clay was arrested for reckless use of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm causing damage, carrying weapons, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm and violation of the drug tax stamp act.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.