One arrested for catalytic converter theft in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Another person has been arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts in the Waterloo area.

Shane Michael Mehmen, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested Thursday for third-degree theft, criminal mischief and trespassing in connection with damage to a vehicle at Cedar Valley Community Support Services in May.

Employees found that the converter had been cut from the exhaust system of a Ford E350 van at the organization’s facility at 3121 BrockWay Road sometime between May 25 and 26.

A rewards card and U.S. Bank card belonging to Mehmen were found next to the damaged van, according to court records.

Investigators determined Mehmen sold the converter, which had a small amount of precious metals, at a local scrap yard, records state.

This isn’t the first time Mehmen has been arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts.

He is currently awaiting trial on criminal mischief charges for allegedly trying to take a converter from a GMC Envoy in the 1900 block of Osage Road in August.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.