One arrested for breaking windshield during protests
One arrested for breaking windshield during protests

The windshield of a City of Waterloo vehicle parked in the City Hall lot was damaged during protests early June 2, 2020.

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Waterloo man for allegedly smashing the windshield of a city vehicle during protest marches in the early morning hours of June 2.

Jaquandious Oshay Depree Fox, 23, was arrested Tuesday for second-degree criminal mischief and participating in a riot. Bond was set at $15,000.

Authorities allege Fox was part of a protest march in Waterloo sparked by the slaying of George Floyd that headed to the Mulberry Street building that houses the Waterloo Police Department and City Hall offices.

As demonstrators gathered in the parking lot behind the building, Fox allegedly threw rocks at city-owned Ford Taurus parked in the lot, causing more than $1,500 damage to the windshield and hood, according to court records.

Officers in riot gear then arrived on the scene and dispersed the crowd.

