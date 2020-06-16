One arrested for breaking windshield during protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Waterloo man for allegedly smashing the windshield of a city vehicle during protest marches in the early morning hours of June 2.

Jaquandious Oshay Depree Fox, 23, was arrested Tuesday for second-degree criminal mischief and participating in a riot. Bond was set at $15,000.

Authorities allege Fox was part of a protest march in Waterloo sparked by the slaying of George Floyd that headed to the Mulberry Street building that houses the Waterloo Police Department and City Hall offices.

As demonstrators gathered in the parking lot behind the building, Fox allegedly threw rocks at city-owned Ford Taurus parked in the lot, causing more than $1,500 damage to the windshield and hood, according to court records.

Officers in riot gear then arrived on the scene and dispersed the crowd.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.