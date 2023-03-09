CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa student has been arrested for allegedly making a false sexual assault complaint to authorities.

Zachary Alexander Martin, 20, was arrested Thursday on two counts of making a false report to law enforcement, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000.

According to court records, Martin called UNI police in September and claimed that a female acquaintance entered his campus residence while armed with a knife. He claimed she threatened him with the knife and made him commit sexual acts, records state.

UNI police investigated the allegations and found they weren’t credible, according to court records.

