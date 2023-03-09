CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa student has been arrested for allegedly making a false sexual assault complaint to authorities.
Zachary Alexander Martin, 20, was arrested Thursday on two counts of making a false report to law enforcement, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $1,000.
According to court records, Martin called UNI police in September and claimed that a female acquaintance entered his campus residence while armed with a knife. He claimed she threatened him with the knife and made him commit sexual acts, records state.
UNI police investigated the allegations and found they weren’t credible, according to court records.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display during the 2022 Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
Visitors browse through the more than 40 vendors on display at the annual Funky Junk-A-Loo at the Waterloo Convention Center on Saturday.
Items from the 2019 Funky Junk-a-Loo.
People shop at the Funky Junk-a-Loo in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon.
Vince Diskin eats a french fry as he mans his booth, Vince's Country Furniture, while at the Funky Junk a Loo on Saturday afternoon.
Barbara Lagerquist decides if she wants to purchase a small tea set from Dave's Antiques booth during the Funky Junk-a-Loo on Saturday afternoon.
Shoppers will see a newly remodeled Waterloo Convention Center at this year's Funky Junk-A-Loo, returning after a two-year absence.
Flint and Carla Wahl of Make It Old Iron offer two chairs made from two halves of a bathtub for sale at Funky Junk-a-Loo held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
Donna Callahan, right, helps Heidi Bloyer, left, of Prairie du Chien, Wis., with a toolbox at Funky Junk-a-Loo held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
Lacee Wissink of Dunkerton leaves with her hands full of items she found at Funky Junk-a-Loo held at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
Nancy Carroll, left, Dee Pearce, center, and Ashley Pearce, right, dig through a bin of block letters at the Rusty Pumpkin’s booth during Funky Junk-a-Loo in the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center Saturday in Waterloo.
Hundreds of people came to the first day of the two-day Funky Junk-a-Loo in downtown Waterloo Saturday.
