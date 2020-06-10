You are the owner of this article.
One arrested following Tuesday chase in Waterloo
breaking top story

One arrested following Tuesday chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A Quad-Cities man has been arrested following a high-speed chase in a stolen car Tuesday afternoon.

Waterloo police arrested Juilien Quintez Harris-Bentley, 26, of Davenport, for eluding and first-degree theft. Bond was set at $15,000.

Around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to traffic violation involving a 2013 Ford Taurus in the area of West Eighth and Randolph streets. The chase lasted several minutes and reached speeds of 75 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police.

Officers found the Taurus parked in the 100 block of South Street, and Harris-Bentley was detained at Wellington and West Third streets. Police found the keys to the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from a Dubuque resident, in his pocket, according to court records.

