One arrested following Tuesday chase in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Quad-Cities man has been arrested following a high-speed chase in a stolen car Tuesday afternoon.

Waterloo police arrested Juilien Quintez Harris-Bentley, 26, of Davenport, for eluding and first-degree theft. Bond was set at $15,000.

Around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to traffic violation involving a 2013 Ford Taurus in the area of West Eighth and Randolph streets. The chase lasted several minutes and reached speeds of 75 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to police.

Officers found the Taurus parked in the 100 block of South Street, and Harris-Bentley was detained at Wellington and West Third streets. Police found the keys to the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from a Dubuque resident, in his pocket, according to court records.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.