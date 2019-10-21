{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after he fled from a crash Sunday afternoon.

Police arrested Thein Maung, 36, of 317 Mulberry St., for eluding and possession of marijuana. He was later released from jail pending trial.

According to police reports, officers were called to a collision at Broadway Street and Airport Boulevard around 2:20 p.m., and one of the vehicles left the scene.

A sheriff’s deputy spotted the fleeing Toyota Avalon smoking and with front end damage heading south on Highway 218 near the National Cattle Congress grounds. A Waterloo police officer attempted to stop the Avalon, but the driver continued south until reaching 11th Street and attempting to turn left.

The car became caught up in traffic, and Waterloo police approached the vehicle and had to remove the driver, according to police reports. Officers found a small bag of marijuana in the vehicle.

