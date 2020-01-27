You are the owner of this article.
One arrested following snowmobile chase through Waterloo neighborhood
One arrested following snowmobile chase through Waterloo neighborhood

Daniel Matthew Duben Jr.

WATERLOO – Authorities are reminding residents that city ordinances prohibit people from riding snowmobiles on streets, parks and bike trial.

This following a snowmobile chase through a neighborhood Sunday night.

Patrol officers were called to what appeared to be a traffic accident in the area of Ninth Street and Williston Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, and instead of a crash, police found three snowmobiles on a sidewalk that took off when they arrived.

The pursuit wound through streets and down alleys, and two of the sleds escaped. The rider of the third dismounted and attempted to run on foot but was captured in the area of Ridgeway and Sheffield avenues, police said.

Daniel Matthew Duben Jr., 36, of 1152 Williston Ave., was arrested for eluding and driving while suspended.

He was released from jail pending trial.

The incident remains under investigation.

