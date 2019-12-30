{{featured_button_text}}

ELGIN – An Elgin man has been arrested following a weekend shooting outside a bar.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Wyatt Aubrey Guyer for attempted murder, intimidation with a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, assault with a firearm and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

Bond was initially set at $25,000.

According to deputies, a fight at the Elgin Tap, 222 Center St. in the early morning hours of Sunday escalated into a shooting outside the establishment.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments