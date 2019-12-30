ELGIN – An Elgin man has been arrested following a weekend shooting outside a bar.
Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Wyatt Aubrey Guyer for attempted murder, intimidation with a weapon, second-degree criminal mischief, assault with a firearm and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
Bond was initially set at $25,000.
According to deputies, a fight at the
Elgin Tap, 222 Center St. in the early morning hours of Sunday escalated into a shooting outside the establishment.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol.
