One arrested following overnight chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was arrested following an overnight chase in Waterloo.
Officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle in the 800 block of West Fourth Street on Wednesday night. The vehicle fled until the chase ended around Randolph Street and Cornwall Avenue.
Police arrested Trevell Bruce, 27, for eluding and interference. He was later released from jail pending trial.
Officers found a firearm near the scene, but no charges have been filed in connection with the weapon.