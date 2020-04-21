One arrested following chase in Waterloo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested following a brief chase with police Monday.

Officers arrested Jaquandious Oshay Depree Fox, 22, of 138 Mohawk St., for eluding and interference. He was later released from jail pending trial.

According to police, a patrol officer attempted to stop a Toyota Camry for a red light violation at East First and Franklin streets around 3:55 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle continued on and didn’t stop until it reached the 1100 block of Franklin Street, where the driver exited and ran off. Police detained Fox in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street.

