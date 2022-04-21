One arrested following chase, crash with squad car in Gilbertville

GILBERTVILLE – A Waterloo man has been arrested after backing into a squad car during a high-speed chase early Thursday.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Reuben Zebadiah Crawford, 34, of 165 Lehman Circle, for eluding, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.
A deputy spotted an Oldsmobile Silhouette speeding down Osage Road around 1:55 a.m. The deputy attempted to catch up to the Oldsmobile and turned on the squad car lights and sirens.
The Oldsmobile entered Gilbertville and turned down a dead-end street. When the driver attempted to back out of the dead end, he struck the deputy’s vehicle.
The deputy wasn’t injured in the collision.
Authorities found a ChapStick container with meth inside.