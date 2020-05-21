One arrested following 100-mph chase from Waterloo to Hudson

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit with police early Thursday.
Mikal Dequavious Davis, 25, of 739 Sherman Ave., was arrested for felony eluding, fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was also arrested for driving while suspended and violation of a no contact order.
Officers were called to a disturbance in the 100 block of Randolph Street around 1:35 a.m. A chase followed, heading down Locust Street to West Fourth and south on Sergeant Road with speeds reaching more than 100 mph before Davis was detained in Hudson.
Police found a bag of marijuana, two marijuana suckers and marijuana cigarettes during the investigation, according to court records .
Authorities allege Davis also pulled wiring from the engine compartment of a vehicle belonging to another person.
