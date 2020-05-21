One arrested following 100-mph chase from Waterloo to Hudson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit with police early Thursday.

Mikal Dequavious Davis, 25, of 739 Sherman Ave., was arrested for felony eluding, fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. He was also arrested for driving while suspended and violation of a no contact order.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the 100 block of Randolph Street around 1:35 a.m. A chase followed, heading down Locust Street to West Fourth and south on Sergeant Road with speeds reaching more than 100 mph before Davis was detained in Hudson.

Police found a bag of marijuana, two marijuana suckers and marijuana cigarettes during the investigation, according to court records .

Authorities allege Davis also pulled wiring from the engine compartment of a vehicle belonging to another person.

