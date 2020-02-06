One arrested following 83-mph chase

WATERLOO -- Police arrested a Waterloo man following a brief chase early Thursday.

Dyvion Joaquin Caballero, 19, of 1420 Franklin St., was arrested for eluding and driving while suspended.

According to police, officers received a report that a Chevrolet Cobalt with Texas license plates was stolen from the Hope Avenue area around 4 a.m.

Officers spotted the vehicle heading south over the Mullan Avenue bridge a short time later. The Cobalt didn’t stop for police, and the chase reached speeds of up to 83 mph in a 45 mph zone as it headed south on Highway 218, according to the police report.

The vehicle lost control while trying to exit onto LaPorte Road and Caballero was arrested after exiting the vehicle, police said.

