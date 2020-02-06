One arrested following 83-mph chase

WATERLOO -- Police arrested a Waterloo man following a brief chase early Thursday.
Dyvion Joaquin Caballero, 19, of 1420 Franklin St., was arrested for eluding and driving while suspended.
You have free articles remaining.
According to police, officers received a report that a Chevrolet Cobalt with Texas license plates was stolen from the Hope Avenue area around 4 a.m.
Officers spotted the vehicle heading south over the Mullan Avenue bridge a short time later. The Cobalt didn’t stop for police, and the chase reached speeds of up to 83 mph in a 45 mph zone as it headed south on Highway 218, according to the police report.
The vehicle lost control while trying to exit onto LaPorte Road and Caballero was arrested after exiting the vehicle, police said.
The Courier's Top 10 Most-Read Crime Stories from 2019
Here are the top 10 most-read stories about crime, cops and courts in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
WATERLOO – Police investigating the death of a woman who was driving on U.S. Highway 218 early Sunday said she and her passenger were struck b…
A missing woman has been found dead in Cedar Falls.
One person has been arrested for attacking a teenage girl in Cedar Falls on Tuesday afternoon.
A Waterloo woman was killed and two other people were injured following an apparent head-on crash of two vehicles on Greenhill Road near the Cedar Falls-Waterloo border.
WATERLOO — A Friday night party bus excursion was supposed to mark the 2018 deaths of two people by gun violence.
NEW HAMPTON — Cheyanne Renae Harris sat quietly and declined to address the court Tuesday as she was sentenced to spend the rest of her life i…
A district court judge has accepted a plea agreement to impose probation for reality TV star Christopher Soules for leaving a 2017 crash that killed Kenneth Mosher of Aurora.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo police officer has been arrested following a weekend crash while off duty.
WATERLOO – An early Friday morning stabbing and a fiery crash moments later appear to be related, according to police who continue to investig…
WATERLOO — Police have arrested a man in the case of a Waterloo teen who was found dead on a sidewalk over the weekend.