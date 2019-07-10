{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to run over a man last week.

Police said Raphael Wilson Clarke, 25, missed Robert Homes, 49, when Holmes jumped out of the way, and Clarke’s Toyota Camry crashed into a nearby garage.

Clarke, of 320 E. Eighth St., was arrested Monday for assault while displaying a weapon and criminal mischief. He was also arrested for child endangerment because he had a 6-month-old infant passenger at the time of the wreck.

His bond was set at $5,000.

According to police, Clarke had pulled into an apartment complex in the 3700 block of West Ninth Street around 4:40 p.m. July 2 when an argument broke out with the infant’s mother, who was also in the vehicle.

She exited the vehicle and was about to remove the child when Clarke accelerated toward Holmes, who is the woman’s father, according to police. After the crash, the woman removed the child, and Clarke drove off.

