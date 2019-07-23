WATERLOO – Police recovered two stolen guns and arrested a Waterloo man following an early morning search Tuesday.
Bobby Tremont Hester, 18, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking stolen weapons. He is being held without bond at the Black Hawk County Jail pending an initial court appearance.
Officers with the police department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched his home at 212 Denver St. shortly after midnight and seized a 5.56mm Smith & Wesson AR-15 rifle, a similar Smith & Wesson rifle chambered in .22 caliber, a .44-caliber Ruger Redhawk revolver and a 12-gauge Winchester shotgun.
Two of the weapons had been stolen from a Waterloo home in July 18, according to court records.
Police allege Hester is barred from possessing guns because of a prior conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while in possession of a firearm. He was granted a deferred judgment with probation in the case in April, according to court records.
