One arrested after search finds guns, meth in Waterloo
One arrested after search finds guns, meth in Waterloo

Charles Howard Stocks Jr.

Charles Howard Stocks Jr.

WATERLOO – Police seized seven guns and arrested a Waterloo man following a search at a home on Friday.

Charles Howard Stocks Jr., 34, was arrested for seven counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count each of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was later released from jail.

Authorities allege Stocks is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions, including burglary charges from 2016.

On Friday, officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team executed a search warrant at his home at 421 Cherry St. on Friday and found a .22-caliber Rossi rifle, a Stevens 20-gauge shotgun, a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun, a Springfield 12-gauge shotgun, a Springfield XD 9mm pistol and a Taurus PT99 9mm pistol, according to court records.

Officers also found a bag of meth in Stocks' pocket and a glass pipe on a basement shelf, records state.

