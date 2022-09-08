One arrested after police seize sawed-off shotgun

WATERLOO — Police seized a sawed-off shotgun and arrested a Waterloo man following a disturbance call Wednesday night.
Larry Jones, 60, of 525 Anthony St., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a short-barrel shotgun. He was later released pending trial.
According to court records, police were called to a dispute at Jones’ home, and a witness said Jones had confronted him with a shotgun. Police found an Ithaca shotgun with a 13-inch barrel.
Jones is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 1992 felony burglary conviction, court records said.
