 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

One arrested after police seize sawed-off shotgun

  • 0
Crime scene
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — Police seized a sawed-off shotgun and arrested a Waterloo man following a disturbance call Wednesday night.

Larry Jones, 60, of 525 Anthony St., was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a short-barrel shotgun. He was later released pending trial.

According to court records, police were called to a dispute at Jones’ home, and a witness said Jones had confronted him with a shotgun. Police found an Ithaca shotgun with a 13-inch barrel.

Jones is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 1992 felony burglary conviction, court records said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan floods: Accusations of humanitarian aid corruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News