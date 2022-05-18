 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One arrested after pointing gun in Cedar Falls altercation

Cedar Falls Police logo

Cedar Falls — One person has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun during an early morning disturbance in Cedar Falls on Sunday.

Police on arrested 33-year-old Malik Nix of Waterloo on charges of intimidation with a weapon and disorderly conduct.

Officers said there was a report of a fight at 401 Main St. around 1:20 a.m., Sunday and Nix was found in a parking lot behind the business a short time later.

 

 

 

 

