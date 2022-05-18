One arrested after pointing gun in Cedar Falls altercation

Cedar Falls — One person has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun during an early morning disturbance in Cedar Falls on Sunday.
Police on arrested 33-year-old Malik Nix of Waterloo on charges of intimidation with a weapon and disorderly conduct.
Officers said there was a report of a fight at 401 Main St. around 1:20 a.m., Sunday and Nix was found in a parking lot behind the business a short time later.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
