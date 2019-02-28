WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found police found marijuana and THC vape products following a series of early morning searches overnight.
Jonathan Virgil Reins, 22, 930 W. First St., was arrested following raids at his home and at residences at 2825 Redwood Lane and 711 Fletcher Ave. late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Reins was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. He was also arrested for distribution to a minor after police said they found evidence he provided drugs to a person under age 18 and child endangerment because he allegedly put his 4-year-old child at risk by selling drugs at the house, records state. Court records show the house was damaged in shootings in May and June.
Police said Reins threw a chair into a door while waiting in an interview room at the police department. That added a fourth-degree criminal mischief charge.
Bond was set at $40,000.
Details weren’t available, but police said they found a large amount of marijuana, THC vape pens, marijuana wax cartridges and cash while searching the homes.
