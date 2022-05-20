One arrested after firing shotgun in Waterloo

WATERLOO — One person has been arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun in a Waterloo neighborhood Thursday night.

Waterloo police arrested Jeremy Alexander Williams, 31, for felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm and providing false identification information. He is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

Police were called to the 400 block of Sunnyside Avenue around 10 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a person with a long gun who had fired off a round. Officers found Williams in the area and seized a New England 20-gauge shotgun behind a home.

Williams allegedly gave police false names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers before he was identified through fingerprints, according to court records.

Authorities allege Williams is barred from possessing guns because of prior felony convictions in Milwaukee.

