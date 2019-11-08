{{featured_button_text}}

WASHBURN -- A Cedar Falls man has been arrested for allegedly hitting a man with a baseball bat in Washburn in October.

Michael John Preece, 35, of 2225 Eddie St., was arrested Thursday on warrants for willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent. Bond was set at $12,500.

The case was investigated by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.

According to court records, Preece went to the home of Scott Gilstrap around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 24, upset over a recent argument. He knocked on the door and then walked into the yard. When Gilstrap approached him, Preece allegedly swung the bat, hitting Gilstrap on the head, records state. He then struck him a second time in the face, according to court records.

Gilstrap sustained a number of fractures to the right orbital bone and had a laceration on his head, records state.

