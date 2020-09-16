One airlifted to hospital after ATV accident Wednesday morning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- One person was airlifted to the hospital with injuries after a minivan collided with an ATV in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.

Just before 9 a.m., the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, Cedar Falls Police, fire and paramedics, as well as Iowa State Patrol responded to the 10000 block of Beaver Valley Road.

The driver of the minivan, Lonna Christensen, 67, of New Hartford, was traveling eastbound on Beaver Valley Road when the driver of the ATV, Neal Garbes, 57, also of New Hartford, pulled out of a driveway and onto Beaver Valley Road, failing to yield before entering, according to the sheriff's office.

Christensen swerved to avoid Garbes but struck the ATV in the front fender. Garbes was ejected from the ATV and was airlifted to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for his injuries. He is expected to survive. Christensen went into the ditch and was treated by Cedar Falls paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 7 Angry 6

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.