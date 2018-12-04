Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO – Three men have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Cedar Falls home to attack a woman’s new boyfriend in April.

Daxton Jay Engelkes, 18, of Steamboat Rock, and Gabe Jason Janes, 20, of Alden --- both described in court records as the woman’s former boyfriends --- and their friend, Brandon Earl Meints, 19, of Steamboat Rock, were arrested Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 for first-degree burglary. They have been released pending trial.

Cedar Falls police were called to an address on Loren Drive around 12:15 a.m. Nov. 4, and a woman told officers that Engelkes and Janes had knocked on the door and forced their way in when her new boyfriend, Jared Krausman, answered, according to court records. The two attacked Krausman, and Meints entered the home and stood around during the attack, records state.

A doctor later determined Krausman suffered facial fractures.

First-degree burglary is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison upon conviction.

Court records show Janes pleaded to misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges in February 2017 for allegedly threatening to shoot a teen who had been talking to an ex-girlfriend at a party in rural Williams, Iowa.

