Ohio man pleads in Black Hawk County drug investigation

WATERLOO – An Ohio man has pleaded to charges he helped move drug proceeds and narcotics as part of a drug ring that operated in Black Hawk County and elsewhere.

Dean Warren Wright, 47, pleaded to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance on Aug. 6 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The charge carries a 10-year minimum prison sentence, and sentencing will be at a later date.

Authorities allege Wright was involved with a drug ring that handled meth, heroin and marijuana in 2016 and 2017. The operation involved at least 45 other people, and authorities used wire taps as part of the investigation, according to court records.

Wright allegedly transported drugs and cash around the United States as part of the operation, once moving 15 kilograms – 33 pounds --- of meth.

In November 2017, Wright was pulled over while driving in Iowa, and officers found more than $74,000 in cash, according to court records.

A federal grand jury indicted Wright on conspiracy charges in December 2020.

