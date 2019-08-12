{{featured_button_text}}

NASHUA – An Ohio man has been charged with allegedly coercing a Nashua teen to send videos and nude photos to him in 2017.

According to court records, Kyle Douglas Brackman, 24, of Delta, Ohio, had sexually charged conversations with a 15-year-old girl through the Google Hangouts online platform.

Brackman repeatedly asked the girl to send nude photos and suggested she purchase a Playboy bunny costume and edible underwear in November and December of 2017.

Records indicate Brackman knew the girl was underage. In one exchange, she told him, "If I was 18 for pretend I would want to be undressed slowly and kissed," to which Brackman replied, "I would do that to you even while you are 16."

He also sent her four photographs of his genitals, including one shot that included his face, records state.

Officials at Nashua-Plainfield High School became aware of the conversations in December 2017 and went to Nashua Police. Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation became involved, and on Aug. 7, 2019, a special agent with the FBI filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Toledo seeking charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement and possession of child porn.

Brackman had also come to the attention of Ohio authorities when he allegedly drove around Waterville in July 2019 and made suggestive remarks and gestures to two girls, ages 10 and 13.

He also made a comment on his Twitter account that he wanted to “kill everyone in the world.”

