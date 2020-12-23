Ohio man arrested in chase through Bremer, Black Hawk counties

WATERLOO – An Ohio man has been arrested following a chase through two counties at speeds surpassing 100 mph.

Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol arrested William Elliot Jones, 37, of East Cleveland, on Tuesday for felony eluding, first-offense operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana and prescription drugs. Bond was set at $8,000.

A trooper spotted Jones’ Kia Optima going about 85 mph on Highway 218 near mile marker 201 in Bremer County around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. The Kia pulled over on the Cedar River bridge but then took off when the trooper exited his squad car and approached.

The chase continued south, reaching 109 mph at one point and crossing into Black Hawk County where other troopers used Stop Sticks to take out the front passenger-side tire. The Kia then pulled over, and authorities found cyclobenzaprine-hydro chloride tablets, Meloxicam pills and about 5 grams of marijuana.

