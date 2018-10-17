OSAGE — The two Osage Middle School students charged with verbally threatening a school shooting had selected a date and had an “escape” plan, officials said.
Mitchell County Attorney Mark Walk said the two male students had a plan to obtain a firearm and ammunition. Both students identified the same person as the potential source of the weapon, he said.
According to the St. Ansgar Enterprise Journal, the students are both 13 years old and in the eighth grade. Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver referred questions to Osage police, but Beaver told the Enterprise Journal the students targeted four other students and a staff member, and one of the students had plans to steal a gun from his grandfather.
Osage Police Chief Brian Wright called it an “ongoing investigation.” Wright was asked several questions regarding the students’ plans and responded by saying, “I don’t know that I can say that.”
“I’d hate to put too much out there,” he said.
The two students planned the attack for Wednesday, and they intended to dispose of the weapon during a field trip scheduled later that day, according to the Enterprise Journal.
The alleged threat was reported to Osage Community School staff members Friday and “involved violence with firearms against Osage Community School students and staff,” according to a release from Osage police.
Police said the two will likely be suspended. Walk said they were not in school as of Wednesday.
A parent reported the threat to school officials, district administrators said Sunday night in a Facebook post. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office was immediately contacted and the Osage Police Department investigated the incident.
Walk said they must have talked about it as their stories were consistent.
“Both said the same thing,” Walk said. “They had separate interviews.”
There was a date, an “escape” plan, and a list of students and teachers who would be targeted, Walk said.
The two juveniles were charged with felony terroristic threats. A detention hearing was held Monday at the Mitchell County Courthouse, and the juveniles will continue to be held in juvenile detention.
