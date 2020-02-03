Officials quell social media threat at Denver Schools

DENVER --- On Saturday at 1:40 p.m., the Denver Police Department received a report of a middle school student from Denver Community School District who received threatening text messages from an unknown person.

The threats were violent in nature and suggested the threats may be carried out at the Denver Middle School the following week. The Denver Police Department and Bremer County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation. It was learned the threat was sent through a TextNow application. The person responsible was identified as an 11-year-old female.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The threats were not found to be credible and the school was not in danger at any time, deputies said.

Law enforcement and school officials worked closely with one another and school activities resumed as normal Monday, they said. The juvenile will be referred to Juvenile Court Services on a charge of first-degree harassment.

Mugshot gallery for February.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0