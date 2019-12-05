LU VERNE (AP) — Iowa authorities announced Thursday the arrest of a prison parolee in the fatal shooting of a woman during a small-town bank robbery.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that Valentino Williams, 35, of Coralville, has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in the Wednesday killing of Jessica Weisharr, 43, of Algona.
State records show that Williams was paroled in February for robbery and burglary convictions in 2010, and he was set to remain under state supervision until 2023.
Williams was pulled over Wednesday on Interstate 35 in Kossuth County following the shooting after investigators used video surveillance and eyewitnesses to identify him and the vehicle he was driving. A charging document in the murder case against said him said he was in Kossuth County without permission from his parole officer.
Williams’ parole forbids him from leaving Johnson County without permission. The document said Williams only had permission to travel to Blackhawk County “for the express purpose of school admissions.”
Kossuth County is about 100 miles northwest of Black Hawk County and about 200 miles northwest of Johnson County.
Officials said Wednesday that the shooting happened at Security State Bank, the only bank in Lu Verne, a town of about 250 people. Weisharr was walking into the bank when she was shot, officials have said.
