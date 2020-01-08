{{featured_button_text}}
clip art squad cars

COLO (AP) — Officers are investigating the deaths of two people in what Story County officials said was a murder-suicide.

A relative called 911 after discovering the bodies around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Colo.

The Story County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately release the names of the two, nor provide information about the causes of their deaths.

State officials have joined the investigation.

Jeff Reinitz' fire photos from 2019.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments