COLO (AP) — Officers are investigating the deaths of two people in what Story County officials said was a murder-suicide.
A relative called 911 after discovering the bodies around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Colo.
The Story County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately release the names of the two, nor provide information about the causes of their deaths.
State officials have joined the investigation.
