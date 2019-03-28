FAIRBANK – A judge has ordered a rural Fairbank man accused of killing his son to undergo X-rays and treatment for possible self-inflicted injury.
Bremer County Attorney Kasey Wadding petitioned the court on Wednesday after Daniel Gail Niebuhr apparently injured a finger while in county jail and wasn’t cooperating with treatment.
Wadding said sedation in an emergency room may be required to get Daniel Niebuhr to comply with examination and treatment of the injury, which could become worse if not treated.
“The defendant has been belligerent and physically uncooperative with treatment and with the jailers of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office in general,” Wadding wrote in his request.
Daniel Niebuhr, 59, was arrested for first-degree murder after authorities were called to his home on March 22 and found his son, 36-year-old Brock Niebuhr, with gunshot wound to his neck. Court records allege Daniel Niebuhr told police he came up behind his son and shot him while the son was on a couch watching TV.
His bond remains at $2 million cash only.
Defense attorney Chad Frese asked the court to bar authorities from questioning Daniel Niebuhr about the crime, his mental health or his family situation during the treatment. He also said his client is having trouble communicating.
“Counsel advises the court that defendant’s mental health is squarely at issue at this point. Defendant’s ability to communicate with counsel and jail staff has been limited at best since his arrest,” Frese wrote in a response to Wadding’s request.
Frese also requested a family member accompany Dan Niebuhr during the examination, a measure that District Court Judge Chris Foy approved when he ordered treatment on Thursday.
In today's Courier there is an obit for Brock Niebuhr. The obit lists another couple as his father and mother, not Dan Niebuhr. Was Brock killed by his biological father or his step-father? Who is Dan Niebuhr?
