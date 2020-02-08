Officers detail scene of fatal 2017 shooting

WATERLOO – The TV was on in the Courtland Street address.

There was a basket of laundry in the living room, a dominoes game on the dining room table and a toddler’s play table against a wall.

Through a series of crime scene photos, jurors took a virtual tour of the home where Cedric “Skee” Craft lived. There were clues to how he died.

Crime Scene Investigator Christopher Morley pointed out a pool of blood between a dining room table and a wall, also spattered with blood. This was where authorities had found Craft on the night of Dec. 11, 2017, with a gunshot wound to the head.

There was another blood smear wood floor in the living room, where paramedics had moved him and had tried to save his life before moving him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Prosecutors allege Quintarius Lamark Brown, 18, shot and killed Craft, 39, during a robbery after approaching him under the guise of buying marijuana. Brown is charged with first-degree murder, and his trial wrapped up its first week of testimony on Friday in Black Hawk County District Court.

