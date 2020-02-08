Officers detail scene of fatal 2017 shooting

WATERLOO – The TV was on in the Courtland Street address.
There was a basket of laundry in the living room, a dominoes game on the dining room table and a toddler’s play table against a wall.
Through a series of crime scene photos, jurors took a virtual tour of the home where Cedric “Skee” Craft lived. There were clues to how he died.
Crime Scene Investigator Christopher Morley pointed out a pool of blood between a dining room table and a wall, also spattered with blood. This was where authorities had found Craft on the night of Dec. 11, 2017, with a gunshot wound to the head.
There was another blood smear wood floor in the living room, where paramedics had moved him and had tried to save his life before moving him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day.
Prosecutors allege Quintarius Lamark Brown, 18, shot and killed Craft, 39, during a robbery after approaching him under the guise of buying marijuana. Brown is charged with first-degree murder, and his trial wrapped up its first week of testimony on Friday in Black Hawk County District Court.
Morley’s other photographs told parts of the story. Officers found a scale, a small pipe and small bits of loose marijuana. There was also a wood-handle knife and a lid, which witnesses said went to the jar where Craft had stored about an ounce of weed.
In a side bedroom, where Craft allegedly kept his jar of marijuana stock, there was a pit bull confined in a cage.
Morley said investigators didn’t locate a substantial amount of marijuana or money. Witnesses earlier testified that before the robbery, Craft had about $4,000 in cash in addition to the ounce of marijuana.
Witnesses had also testified that Brown had bragged about the crime and had told them Craft pulled out a knife when Brown pulled out a handgun during the robbery.
Police were unable to locate any bullet holes or spent shell casings in the house, and there was little of evidentiary value and nothing that directly linked Brown to the crime.
Testimony is scheduled to resume on Monday.