Officers, community honored at police awards

WATERLOO -- Two young people were honored for their quick thinking when a friend became entangled after being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot.

The vehicle began driving off, dragging the child along.

That’s when 7-year-old D’Mari Nesby began yelling to alert adults, and Amarie Seaberry, 16, snatched the child from under the vehicle when it briefly stopped before speeding away.

D’Mari and Amarie were two of more than 40 people -- both residents and police officers -- receiving special recognition during the Waterloo Police Department’s second annual awards ceremony Tuesday.

“This is our opportunity as a department, as a command staff, to provide positive recognition for those who keep doing their jobs day in and day out,” said Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Also receiving special thanks was Tina Maria Campbell, a home health care worker who came across a disabled adult who had meandered away from a group home and was out in the cold without any shoes. She let him warm up in her car and summoned help.

Deb Borwig, an apartment building manager, was honored for helping police evacuate the complex and providing other assistance when a man began shooting, drawing the police department’s tactical team.

Burke Miehe and Blake Wildop of Zanotti Armor were recognized for donating body armor for the tactical team in the wake of the shooting.

Officers Sgt. Hector Camarin, Marc Jasper, Adam Wittmayer, Marcus Harrington, Gavin Kramer, Christopher Kubli, Kristi Sommer, Keefe Williams, Mike Girsch and Keaton Northup were honored for taking an agitated and armed man into custody with non-lethal tactics.

The suspect had his hand in his pocket and ignored officers’ commands. When the suspect began to move, Camarin used his Taser, and the suspect’s gun fired in his pants. Officers than began providing medical assistance for what turned out to be a minor injury.

“The officers on this call displayed courage, compassion and restraint for risking their own safety to resolve this combustible and dangerous standoff and arresting the offender without injury,” said Maj. Joe Leibold.

Officer Marc Jasper was honored for creating a new scheduling system for the department.

Officers Mike Girsch, Matt Woodward, Keaton Northup and Jordan Ehlers were honored for their work in investigating violent offenders as part of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team.

Records Clerk Angie Heried and Officer Dustin Yates were recognized for their work in collecting police memorabilia as a present for a sick child.

Officer Mark Nissen was recognized for his work with the Irving Elementary School barbecue

IT Manager Wendy Drinovsky, Lt. Aaron McClelland and Capt. David Mohlis were honored for implementing a new body camera system.

Officers Kerry Devine, Eryn Hageman, Jeremy Copp and Jeremy Pohl were honored for their work with the police department’s crime lab.

Officers Dave McFarland and Stacy Hesse were honored for police department community outreach programs like Cops and Kids shopping event.

Investigator Brice Lippert was recognized for keeping the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers program running.

Officers Amira Ehlers, Steven Thomas and Kristi Sommer were honored for their work in apprehending violent offenders from Ohio who had moved to Waterloo.

Officers Nick Weber, Tom Schuster, Justin Brandt, Meho Suljic, Ken Schaaf, Charles Nichols, Amira Ehlers, Pat Bush, Kyle Law and Kyle Janikowski were recognized for their work to resolve a home invasion.

Trisha Duitsman, Jessica Bradley and Katelyn Hansen were honored for helping set up the Elevate Program which pairs officers with counselors to assist people during mental health crises.

Officers Enes Mrzljak, William Herkleman and Drew Heried were recognized for their work in to de-escalate a situation with an agitated man having a mental health crisis.

Officer Adam Galbraith was recognized for disarming a suicidal person who was armed with a box cutter and treating her self-inflicted injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.