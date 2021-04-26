Officers cleared in fatal Grundy standoff

GRUNDY CENTER — The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has cleared the officers who returned fire on a barricaded Grundy Center man who allegedly shot and killed a state trooper during an April 9 standoff.
On Monday, Special Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown released a review of the incident stating Michael Thomas Lang, 41, was behaving violently and repeatedly threatening to use deadly force against the officers after Lang killed Sgt. Jim Smith.
“The actions of the officers who encountered Lang on April 9, 2021, were entirely legally justified. Lang used and continue to threaten deadly force during his entire interactions with law enforcement,” Brown wrote.
“Lang provided no other option to the officers who encountered him other than to utilize potentially deadly force against him,” Brown wrote. “Lang was provided every opportunity to end the confrontation peacefully and chose not to do so. The decision to fire at Lang by each officer was reasonable and legally justified under the circumstances.”
Also on Monday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the officers who returned fire on Lang as:
- Deputy Mitch Kappel, a 13-year veteran of the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Trooper Josh Guhl, a 13-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol.
- Trooper Matt Costello, a 17-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol.
- Trooper Spencer Baltes, a 4-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol.
All officers had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the officer-involved shooting investigation.
Officers had surrounded Lang’s house following a traffic stop in which he struggled with a Grundy Center officer, leading to a chase.
According to Brown’s synopsis, Smith and other officers entered Lang’s home through a door attached to a garage around 8:55 p.m. After a canine deployment into the basement, several officers entered the basement that was adjacent to a small entryway from the garage. Other officers remained in the garage to cover the entry into the home.
The officers planned to enter the main floor of the home. Two officers remained on the basement steps, while Smith took a position in the entryway. Officers announced their presence and that a canine would be introduced into the home, according to Brown’s letter.
As Smith neared the doorway into the home, he stated that he observed a gun and was shot once in the upper body and fell to the floor. Smith was then shot in the leg while on the floor.
A Hardin County sheriff’s deputy who was part of the entry team fired shots at Lang, but those shots did not hit him, according to the DCI.
Officers removed Sgt. Smith from the garage, and two officers who had not made it out of the basement remained there due to safety concerns. Lang was determined to be the person who fired the shots striking Smith. Lang made numerous admissions to the shooting and threatened to do the same to other officers.
When subsequent negotiations with Lang failed, an Iowa State Patrol tactical team attempted to enter the residence with a wheeled armored personnel carrier around 11:50 p.m., and Lang shot multiple rounds at the vehicle.
Officers returned fire, striking Lang once in the head and twice in the chest, according to Brown’s synopsis. He was subsequently taken into custody by tactical team members.
Lang was treated for his injuries and last week was transferred to the Black Hawk County Jail to await trial for murder, attempted murder and assault charges stemming from the incident.
Grundy County Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager said the decision to hold Lang in Black Hawk instead of Grundy County was based in on his medical needs and security issues.
“We decided for safety reasons that Black Hawk would be safer. We often run with one jailer/dispatcher watching our inmates and felt do to the seriousness of the Lang’s charges it would be safer for us to have him at Black Hawk,” Dolleslager said. “Black Hawk also has a full-time medical staff, and we don’t have that here. Lang also knows most of us here personally.”