Officers cleared in fatal Grundy standoff

All officers had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Officers had surrounded Lang’s house following a traffic stop in which he struggled with a Grundy Center officer, leading to a chase.

According to Brown’s synopsis, Smith and other officers entered Lang’s home through a door attached to a garage around 8:55 p.m. After a canine deployment into the basement, several officers entered the basement that was adjacent to a small entryway from the garage. Other officers remained in the garage to cover the entry into the home.

The officers planned to enter the main floor of the home. Two officers remained on the basement steps, while Smith took a position in the entryway. Officers announced their presence and that a canine would be introduced into the home, according to Brown’s letter.

As Smith neared the doorway into the home, he stated that he observed a gun and was shot once in the upper body and fell to the floor. Smith was then shot in the leg while on the floor.

A Hardin County sheriff’s deputy who was part of the entry team fired shots at Lang, but those shots did not hit him, according to the DCI.