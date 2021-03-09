Officer says he arrested reporter after pepper spray blasts (copy)

Body camera video played for jurors before Sahouri’s testimony backed up her account, showing that she was temporarily blinded and hurting from pepper spray and repeatedly told police she was a reporter.

“This is my job,” Sahouri tells an officer. “I’m just doing my job. I’m a journalist.”

The Freedom of the Press Foundation called the video powerful evidence that Sahouri was “arrested while doing her job reporting on historic protests” and should have never faced prosecution.

Robnett, who accompanied Sahouri to the protest for safety reasons, also took the stand Tuesday. He said he saw Officer Luke Wilson spray Sahouri from close range, and he stepped forward to say that Sahouri was a Register reporter. The officer then shot pepper spray at him, knocking him to the ground, before he was handcuffed and jailed, Robnett said.

Robnett and Sahouri testified that they did not hear any earlier police orders to leave the scene, and that they did not interfere with the officers who arrested them.

The newspaper assigned Sahouri to cover the protest at Merle Hay mall days after the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man who was declared dead after a white officer put his knee on his neck for about nine minutes.