WATERLOO — A Waterloo police officer identified Charles David Brown as the person holding an AR-15 rifle following a brief chase after a July shooting that injured a Waterloo man.
Officer Andrew Tindall, who was a member of the police department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team at the time, said he recognized Brown, 28, of Waterloo, from photos and video Brown posted through the Snapchat social media platform.
“Social media plays a huge aspect in law enforcement as far as identifying individuals,” Tindall told jurors Thursday as trial continued for Brown.
The officer, who had “friended” Brown on Snapchat using an assumed name, said social media is a “vital piece of intelligence.”
Prosecutors allege Brown was wielding the military-style rifle around 10 p.m. on July 7, 2018, when he opened fire in the 300 Crescent Place, striking 73-year-old Willie Outlaw in the leg and shattering his femur. Police would later find 16 spent .223-caliber shell casings and bullet holes in several vehicles and a home at the scene.
Moments after hearing the gunfire, Tindall saw a Mercury Mountaineer driving without lights on nearby on Broadway Street. When the officer turned on his top lights and siren, the Mountaineer took off for a few blocks before stopping, and Tindall said he saw Brown exit the front passenger door with a black and chrome rifle.
A short foot chase followed, and Tindall said he heard a metallic clink as the rifle was dropped and soon lost sight of the man he was chasing.
Prosecutors showed jurors videos from Brown’s phone that show him and others inside a vehicle drinking and rapping to a song. The vehicle’s interior matched that of the Mountaineer, and Brown was wearing a hat and jersey identical to those found in the vehicle after the chase. Tindall said the video was apparently shot sometime before the shooting.
