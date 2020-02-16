Officer of the year credited with fighting gun crime

WATERLOO – A Waterloo police officer credited with taking scores of guns off the street has been honored as the department’s officer of the year for 2019.

Jordan Ehlers received the honor during a during a Waterloo Exchange Club luncheon at the Elks Club on Monday.

Ehlers has been with the Waterloo Police Department for four years, but his knowledge, experience and leadership ability is that of a seasoned veteran, said Capt. Matt McGeough.

Ehlers started as a patrol officer, was assigned as a K-9 handler and is currently on the department Violent Crime Apprehension Team.

“He’s done a phenomenal job on that,” McGeough said. “He has been instrumental in helping combat weapons and gang violence working with U.S. Attorney’s Office and the County Attorney’s Office.”

In 2019, he led 41 weapons investigation and recovered or seized 57 firearms, McGeough said.

Born and raised in the Cedar Valley area, Ehlers has an associate’s degree in police science and was with the LaPorte City Police Department from 2012 to 2016.

Tyler McCormack was named the department’s reserve officer of the year for 2019.