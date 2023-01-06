Officer-involved shooting lawsuit could be back following Iowa Supreme Court ruling

WATERLOO — A lawsuit against the city of Waterloo in a 2021 officer-involved shooting may be coming back to the docket following a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court.

On Friday, the high court reversed a district court decision that granted the city’s request to throw out Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano suit for good, instead allowing his attorney’s request to temporarily dismiss the suit, effectively calling a timeout in order to later resubmit it.

“The district court incorrectly threw the penalty flag; there was no penalty on the play. We pick up the flag and reverse the district court’s order,” Justice Christopher McDonald wrote in the opinion. “The plaintiff can bring players across the formation, shift them, call an audible at the line of scrimmage, or even take a timeout under our long-established rules governing amendment, repleading, and dismissal.”

Alvarez, 45, of Waterloo, was left paralyzed from the waist down in an April 7, 2021, shooting at the foot of the Sixth Street Bridge.

Authorities were called to a report of a man with a long gun walking in the area in the pre-dawn darkness. Alvarez allegedly pointed the weapon at sheriff’s deputies, and was ultimately shot by Officer C.J. Nichols with the Waterloo Police Department.

Officers later discovered Alvarez had been wielding a BB gun.

Alvarez’s attorney filed suit against the city in September 2021, and the city asked the court to dismiss the case with prejudice – meaning the dismissal would be final – because the suit didn’t have specifics about how the officer acted improperly.

The city, which argued the officer was protected through qualified immunity, cited recent changes in Iowa law that heightened the requirements for municipal tort lawsuits.

Alvarez’s attorney, Molly Hamilton, countered with a request to dismiss the suit without prejudice – which would allow it to be reinstated in the future.

The city claimed the move would allow the plaintiff to re-file the suit with the required specifics.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled that the district court should have ruled on plaintiff’s motion to dismiss before undertaking the city’s dismissal request.

The Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office concluded Nichols acted reasonably and declined to press charges against the officer in an October 2021 report.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation filed misdemeanor assault charges against Alvarez in the incident. But he hasn’t been arrested on the charges.

