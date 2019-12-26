DES MOINES (AP) — A Des Moines police patrol car was hit by gunfire as it traveled on a street Wednesday night just north of the city's downtown, police said.
The gunfire about 10:30 p.m. hit a window, causing the glass to break and slightly injuring one of the two officers inside. The officer was treated by medics.
The car was traveling along University Avenue, a major east-west thoroughfare.
Investigators were talking with witnesses and trying to determine if the officers were the intended target.
