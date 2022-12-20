 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oelwein mother sentenced in 2020 Jesup crash that killed her son

Buchanan County Courthouse

Buchanan County Courthouse, Independence, Iowa

 Jeff Reinitz

INDEPENDENCE — Grandmothers of a 9-year-old boy killed in a 2020 crash took aim at the driver responsible for the collision – the boy’s mother – as she was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

“You chose drugs over your own kids,” Penny Reaves told Robyn Jane Reaves as Robyn pleaded to charges of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle in Buchanan County District Court.

“I hope that you never have a chance to hurt another soul ever again, to ever kill anyone ever again. … You never once cared. You make a terrible mom and terrible person, and I hope you spend a lot of time in prison and think about the things you’ve done,” Penny Reaves said.

Robyn Jane Reaves

Robyn Jane Reaves

Authorities said Robyn Reaves was driving a Dodge Charger that crashed into a culvert outside of Jesup around 12:05 a.m. July 19, 2020. Nine-year-old Ace Alan Reaves died, and his 6-year-old brother was injured.

It was the second tragedy for the family in less than a year. Ace’s father, 30-year-old Zachary Reaves, took his own life in January 2020, just months before the fatal crash, according to relatives.

Ace Reaves

Ace Reaves

Almost a year after the collision, Robyn Reaves was arrested. Investigators used airbag data to determine the car was traveling over the speed limit. Tests also revealed Robyn Reaves had amphetamine and methamphetamine in her blood, and a remnant of a marijuana cigarette was found in the vehicle’s front cup holder.

Grandmother Barbara Reaves told Robyn she hopes she remains in prison until her surviving children grow up.

“You decided your children were less important than your boyfriend and getting high. … You claimed you love your children, but you and your boyfriend chose to use meth and then endangered these beautiful, beautiful, innocent lives by putting them in a vehicle with you,” Barbara Reaves said.

Robyn Reaves, 38, of Oelwein, wept but declined to comment to the court during the sentencing hearing.

Under the plea agreement with prosecutors, Robyn Reaves was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison – 25 for vehicular homicide added to five years for serious injury by vehicle. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 to Ace’s estate.

Under the arrangement, prosecutors dropped charges of child endangerment causing death and child endangerment causing serious injury.

