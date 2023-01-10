 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oelwein meth dealer who order the beating of a government witness and sexually abused multiple women has been sentenced to 30 years in prison

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

OELWEIN — An Oelwein meth dealer who ordered the beating of a government witness and sexually abused women has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 39-year-old Justin Michael Buehler on Monday for two counts of distribution of meth in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities allege Buehler sold meth to an informant twice in January 2019.

Justin Michael Buehler

Buehler

The sentence was enhanced based on the government’s argument that Buehler had arranged to have a witness severely beaten by other inmates while they were awaiting trial at the Linn County Jail.

The victim, Ethan Lee Palmer, was punched, kicked and beaten with a metal lunch tray by Johnny Blahnik Church, also known as Drew Alan Blahnik, who had been convicted of murder, and another man. He suffered broken orbital bones, a torn retina, chipped teeth and other injuries.

More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the US last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated. The total is a new record for the US and is a 15% increase from the previous record set in 2020. The provisional 2021 total translates to roughly one US overdose death every five minutes. In 2021 fentanyl and other synthetic opioids accounted for 71,000 overdoses, a 23% increase from the year before. There was also a 23% increase in deaths linked to cocaine and a 34% increase in fatalities involving meth and other stimulants. Experts have said the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the problem due to lockdowns isolating individuals with drug addictions.

Prosecutors also asked the court to enhance the sentence because Buehler allegedly sexually assaulted two women he had injected with meth in 2020. One of the women indicated the effect wasn’t like a typical methamphetamine high, and she was incapacitated, court records state.

The court also credited Buehler with at least 15 adult criminal convictions, which qualified him for “career offender” status under sentencing guidelines

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jason Dorval Norwood and Pat Reinert. The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

