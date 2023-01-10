Oelwein meth dealer who order the beating of a government witness and sexually abused multiple women has been sentenced to 30 years in prison

OELWEIN — An Oelwein meth dealer who ordered the beating of a government witness and sexually abused women has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 39-year-old Justin Michael Buehler on Monday for two counts of distribution of meth in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Authorities allege Buehler sold meth to an informant twice in January 2019.

The sentence was enhanced based on the government’s argument that Buehler had arranged to have a witness severely beaten by other inmates while they were awaiting trial at the Linn County Jail.

The victim, Ethan Lee Palmer, was punched, kicked and beaten with a metal lunch tray by Johnny Blahnik Church, also known as Drew Alan Blahnik, who had been convicted of murder, and another man. He suffered broken orbital bones, a torn retina, chipped teeth and other injuries.

Prosecutors also asked the court to enhance the sentence because Buehler allegedly sexually assaulted two women he had injected with meth in 2020. One of the women indicated the effect wasn’t like a typical methamphetamine high, and she was incapacitated, court records state.

The court also credited Buehler with at least 15 adult criminal convictions, which qualified him for “career offender” status under sentencing guidelines

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Jason Dorval Norwood and Pat Reinert. The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.