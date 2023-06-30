OELWEIN — An Oelwein man has been sentenced to probation for allegedly starting a fire at his home in February.

He was also sentenced to community service for burning a wooden park sign and to 60 days in jail for violating his probation in an earlier case where he killed his sister’s bunny.

Chris Edward Westendorf, 57, pleaded to a charge of second-degree arson and on June 26 was sentenced to up to five years in prison suspended to two to five years of probation and 10 hours of community service.

According to court records, authorities were called to a fire at 420 4½ St. S.W., where Westendorf was living and which is owned by his siblings, on Feb. 12.

Westendorf allegedly admitted he set the fire and witnesses said he had threatened to burn down the house, records state.

While investigating the fire, police determined he had also damaged a sign for Levin Park, which sits across the street from the home. Witnesses reported seeing parts of the park sign burning in a pile of other items in the driveway.

At the time of the fire, Westendorf was on probation for animal abuse charges for allegedly killing his sister’s pet rabbit by putting it in the clothes dryer in January 2022. He admitted to the incident, telling officials the bunny was mechanical and needed to be tested, according to court records.

