ARLINGTON – Authorities arrested an Oelwein man on Monday who was wanted for a high-speed chase and passing a dead woman’s checks.

Ryan William Eickhoff, 31, allegedly passed stolen checks on the account of a Tripoli woman who has been dead for more than five years, spending money at Six Corners Gas and Grub in Arlington and M&M Convenience Store in Waucoma between Oct. 10 and 13.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Eickhoff driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala on V-68 on Oct. 29. When the deputy tried to stop him for the warrant, the Impala took off, hitting speeds of more than 100 mph. The pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

Then on Monday morning, authorities received a tip that Eickhoff was spotted at an Arlington gas station, and he left before officers arrived. Deputies and state troopers picked up his trail in an open field near E Avenue about two miles southwest of town. He was fled into a wooded area and was captured without further incident.

Eickhoff was arrested for felony eluding and forgery.

